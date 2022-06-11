Bulgaria’s national football team were involved in a road accident ahead of their match against Georgia tomorrow in the UEFA Nations League with star man Todor Nedelev taken to hospital.
The bus driver lost control of the vehicle in Tbilisi on the way to the team hotel. A statement from the Bulgarian FA confirmed the incident.
Serious accident
It read: “The national team suffered a serious road accident after arriving in Tbilisi. On the way to the team’s hotel, the driver of the first of the two buses carrying our team lost control of the vehicle. After the collision, midfielder Todor Nedelev was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing extensive clinical examinations. All other members of the team and staff of the Bulgarian national team are doing well.”
29-year-old Nedelev currently has 44 caps for his country and has scored five goals. The attacker plays for Botev Plovdiv in his homeland,
Bulgaria currently sit third in their Nations League table behind Georgia and North Macedonia after three group stage matches.