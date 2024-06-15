Dubai: Euro 2024 kicked off in Germany on Friday, June 14, with the host nation facing Scotland in Munich. The final will take place on July 14 in Berlin.
All 51 matches are set to be held across 10 stadiums, marking Germany's return to hosting a major international football event after the 2006 World Cup.
Italy, the defending champions, won the Euro 2020 final against England in London, a tournament that was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the details on the teams, groups, match fixtures, kickoff times (UAE Time) and venues for Euro 2024: