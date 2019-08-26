UAE Team Emirates get back in the running in Vuelta

Image Credit: Supplied

Benidorm (Spain): After the disappointment of a high-speed crash on Saturday, UAE Team Emirates featured heavily in the closing kilometres of the Vuelta a Espana Stage 2 from Benidorm to Calpe.

A group of four riders moved away in the early stages but would be reeled in as the peloton neared the final ascent. When the riders crested the final climb of the Category 2 Alto de Pulg Llorenca it was world champion Alejandro Valverde who forced the pace, reducing the bunch to a select group of 20 riders.

As they took the final descent former Vuelta winner and UAE Team Emirates cyclist Fabio Aru slipped away in a group of six riders which would build an advantage of over 30 seconds on the chasers. With the line drawing closer it was Nairo Quintana (Movistar) who claimed a solo win with Aru sprinting home to fifth in the group of chasers five seconds behind.

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar, the youngest rider in the race, came home at the head of the second group on the road to claim eighth, 37 seconds behind Quintana.