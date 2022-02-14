Dubai: Spectators of all football matches in the UAE will be allowed in stadiums at 100 per cent capacity.
The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has announced the new entry rules in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Pro League.
The UAE Pro League entry will only be allowed to those aged 12 and above, whose Alhosn app shows green status, proving that they have received a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine. Besides, as per the protocol, a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken less than 96 hours from the matchday is required.