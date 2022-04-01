Dubai: The UAE Football Association Senior Vice-President and UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi received the delegation of the Bahrain Football Association (FA), headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the BFA, Mohammed Rashdan, and Ayman Al Fardan, members of the federation’s board of directors, at the UAE Pro League’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
This meeting was held to strengthen the good relations between the two countries, and to enhance means of cooperation in a way that serves sports in general as the UAE Pro League seeks to build bridges of cooperation between various regional and international sports institutions, specifically with the friendly countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, in order to achieve common goals.
Prominent projects
Representatives from various departments of the Pro League attended the meeting, during which the Pro League’s programs and most prominent projects that are being implemented in accordance with its strategic plan 2020-2030 were reviewed.
The Bahraini delegation was briefed on the organizational structure of the Pro League, and the mechanism for managing competitions from various aspects, including technical, organizational, marketing, media, licensing, and clubs’ development.
The UAE Pro League highlighted its efforts in supporting football in general, and the ADNOC Pro League in particular, by allocating the necessary human and financial resources to achieve a promising start for professional football at the local, regional and international levels, based on a clear vision supported by strategic objectives and initiatives that are implemented in accordance with a specific timetable to achieve long-term needs and expectations.