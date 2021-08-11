Dubai: The Golden Ball award for the best Emirati player for 2020-21 UAE football season will be fought between Ali Mabkhout, Abdullah Ramadan (Al Jazira) and Fabio Lima of Al Wasl, according to a shortlist of nominees released by UAE Pro League on Wednesday. The shortlist was announced at the end of a four-day voting period and the winners will be revealed at a gala ceremony on August 16.
Competition for the Golden Ball award for the best foreign player is now down to the following three of Joao Pedro (Bani Yas), Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr), and Thulani Serero (Al Jazira).
The nominees for the Golden Gloves award for best goalkeeper are between Ali Khaseif (Al Jazira), Fahad Al Dhanhani (Bani Yas) and Adel Al Hosani (Sharjah). Three youngsters battle for the Golden Boy award for the best Emirati young player: Majid Rashid (Ittihad Kalba), Ahmed Al Hammadi (Al Dhafra) and Ali Saleh (Al Wasl).
Meanwhile, the newly introduced Golden Boy award for the best young player (resident or born in UAE) will see competition between Igor Jesus (Shabab Al Ahli), Ahmed Abunamous (Bani Yas) and Oumar Traoré (Al Jazira).
Three players vie for the fans’ choice Player of the Year award; veteran Ismail Matar (Al Wahda), Omar Khrbin (Al Wahda) and Fabio Lima (Al Wasl).
The three coaches shortlisted for the ‘Leader’s Award’ are Daniel Isaila (Bani Yas), Marcel Keizer (Al Jazira) and Abdulaziz AlAnbari (Sharjah).