Dubai: The UAE Pro League decided to change the dates of the ADNOC Pro League’s last five matchweeks upon the request of the UAE national team’s head coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena.
This came during a coordination meeting, which was held between the UAE Pro League and the UAE Football Association to give the national team enough time to prepare for their next 2022 World Cup play-off tie against Australia.
New dates
Matchweek 21 is set to be played on April 22nd, 23rd, and 30th, while matchweek 22 will take place on May 5th, 6th, and 7th.
Matchweek 23 will be held on May 10th and 11th, while matchweek 24 will take place on May 15th. Matchweek 25 will be held on May 19th, whereas the last matchweek will take place on May 23rd.