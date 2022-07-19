Abu Dhabi: Ajman Club concluded the activities of the Summer Camp which was held from July 11th to 14th, while the Summer Camp at the Ittihad Kalba Club was held from July 15th to 17th, amid wide participation and a remarkable turnout.
The Summer Camp, which was held in partnership with the UAE Pro League, was organized for children aged from 4 to 13 years.
The activities of the Summer Camp are set to take place on August 1st and will last for four days at Al Ain Club.
Al Nasr Club
The next phase of the camp will take place at Al Nasr Club from August 8th till August 11th.
The UAE Pro League had launched the ‘Summer Camps’ initiative in cooperation with clubs to provide the opportunity for everyone to play football and enjoy the professional football environment of UAE Pro League clubs.
The initiative comes in line with the Pro League’s strategy and the club licensing initiative to allow everyone to practice football and provide a broader base for selecting promising talents in the United Arab Emirates.
The camps are open to all families residing in the country between Mondays and Thursdays.