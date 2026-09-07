Hamdan bin Mubarak says the tribute will inspire current and future sporting generations
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received members and stars of the UAE national football team who competed at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, honouring a generation that contributed to the country’s sporting achievements.
The UAE Football Association said the President’s reception of the 1990 World Cup generation was a gesture that underscored the leadership’s appreciation for those who have worked consistently to raise the UAE flag at major international events.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, praised the reception, saying President Sheikh Mohamed attaches great importance to the sports sector and gives it exceptional support, based on his firm belief in the role of sport in building society.
He added that honouring the stars of the 1990 World Cup demonstrated that those behind national achievements remain present in the memory of the country and its leadership.
Sheikh Hamdan noted that the gesture would provide strong encouragement to current and future generations of athletes to make greater efforts and achieve further successes for UAE sport.