Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Fifa President Gianni Infantino at Qasr Al Bahr on Tuesday.
He was accompanied by Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA).
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the guests and expressed his wish for a successful Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021.
For their part, the presidents of Fifa and the AFC expressed their thanks and appreciation for the UAE hosting the competiton, stressing the UAE’s success in hosting many events and championships thanksto its organizational capabilities, extensive experience in managing global events and world-class sports infrastructure.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO).