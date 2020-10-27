Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, chairman of the UAE Pro League, signs the MoU with his Israeli counterpart following a video conference. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: The UAE Pro League signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Israeli Professional Football League, with the aim of serving the most popular sport in both countries, on Monday. This took place with a signing ceremony on October 26 via video conferencing and was attended by Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, chairman of the UAE Pro League, and Erez Halfon, Chairman of the Israeli Professional Football League.

The first MoU of its kind in the Middle East, it comes within the framework of cooperation and increasing the chances of success and development of the sport in the two countries. The terms of the MoU include holding joint workshops to discuss ways to develop the marketing and promotional side of the competitions, in addition to keeping pace with everything related to sports and football development technology, as well as developing the technical aspect in the football sector.

Naser Al Junaibi said: “Football has always been the most important and fast path to bring people together. These are the cooperation pillars we aim at through this agreement, through which we hope to achieve gains for both parties. We look forward to the contribution that this agreement would bring to establishing bilateral workshops to share experiences, research, and technology in football and the development of administrative and technical work. We also aim to organize joint activities between the two leagues and to assure cooperation to reinforce the economic, commercial, technological and technical sides between the two leagues.”

Erez Halfon, chairman of the Israeli Professional Football League said: “The passion for football transcends religions, nations and races, and we have the ability to use it as a tool to build relationships and break down walls between people, of all genders, and of all races. I am proud and excited to take part in this event where we sign an agreement that will form a bridge between Israeli football and football in the UAE.

“It shall not only be a bridge between football clubs but shall also be a platform for a series of initiatives - business, technologies and above all - will be a bridge for the development of social and cultural ties between people from both sides.” he added.