Barbod Mazloumian (left) and Jade Sultan (right) Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) announced on Wednesday that two of its players have been selected by La Liga for a trial at one of the best youth Spanish clubs, Levante UD.

Under-16 midfielder Barbod Mazloumian and centre-back Jade Sultan will conduct a trial at Levante in Valencia, reflecting Du and La Liga’s commitment to providing top UAE talent with the experience of being part of a La Liga club and help them strengthen their professional mindset, a key ingredient for successful football careers.

These are all part of the exposure and support provided to Du La Liga HPC players to help them land professional contracts with leading clubs.

These latest trials bring the number of scouted HPC players for La Liga clubs, regional clubs and national teams to 27 over the last three years since the inception of the programme.

In addition, 10 players have been awarded professional football contracts after reaching 18 years of age.

David Iglesias, head coach for HPC, commented on the trials saying, “The selection of HPC players for trials by La Liga clubs reflects the strength of the programme, where we are building a momentum and creating top talents that can achieve world-class levels.

“It also reflects the strength of the methodology we apply at HPC, equal to that delivered by La Liga in Spain, as well as the serious dedication and hard work of the players throughout the year. We look forward to many more of our players getting trial opportunities.”