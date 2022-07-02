Arsenal and Manchester United were in the hunt for Everton striker Richarlison all summer long but the Brazil international was always destined to move to Tottenham what with the lure of Champions League football. But not only will the pacey attacker thrive on the biggest stage playing under one of the best coaches in the game in Antonio Conte, he could also help fire Spurs to a surprise Premier League title challenge.

Naturally, this will not just be down to Richarlison. Without a doubt he has the quality, ability and experience playing at the top level to give Spurs a fighting chance of success. Conte has had a busy summer transforming his squad - which did superbly to finish 4th last season – to now possibly join the likes of Liverpool and Man City in the title race. He has won the Premier League before with Chelsea and knows just what it takes to achieve the ultimate goal and by the looks of it the Italian is putting together a very strong group to give the club every chance to compete with the big guns.

Fourth signing

25-year-old Richarlison becomes Spurs’ fourth major signing of the summer following Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, and Fraser Forster and has cost them a cool £60million. He began his career in his native Brazil with America Mineiro and Fluminense and then was signed by Watford by then coach Marco Silva. He had such a huge impact at the club with his impressive displays, goals and assists that when Silva was given the Everton manager’s role he made it a priority to take the Brazilian to Goodison Park with him.

He was a great success at the Blues and became a fans’ favourite not so much for his strike rate but his work rate for the team. He won more tackles (40) than any other striker in the Premier League last season. He is the type of player who will work his socks off – his tracking back is almost as impressive as his attacking runs. He has a robust engine on him and doesn’t seem to wilt – but he does have a temperament issue. Conte is just the man to help control that and with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison will be surrounded by top quality players and he will thrive off them.

Last season at Everton, he played in a variety of roles as the Blues struggled with a crippling injury crisis. He played on the left wing, the right, behind the striker and as centre forward and helped save the club from relegation. He did not look out of place in any of these positions and he will be a real asset for Spurs who will be battling on four fronts during the 2022/23 campaign which is just weeks away from kick off.

Bench role

Conte will likely use him sparingly at first and a role from the bench may be in store for the first few months of the season. But with Spurs possibly having to play over 50 matches next season Richarlison will definitely get time on the pitch to show his new set of fans what he can do. Without any doubt he will provide moments of magic that will get them off their seats, such is his quality. Spurs should go into the new season feeling very confident. They have a solid looking squad and are being guided by Conte. Only Man City and Liverpool scored more goals than Spurs following Conte’s appointment in November onwards such has been the coach’s impact.

The argument for Spurs not winning the Premier League since its foundation in 1991 is simple - they have not had the money to rival whoever the best teams were in England at any given point - but under owners ENIC they now are flush with cash and seem intent on spending it.