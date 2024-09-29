Manchester: Tottenham piled more pressure on Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager with a dominant 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Spurs made a flying start when Brennan Johnson tapped in from Micky Van de Ven’s storming run after three minutes.

Tottenham should have added to their lead long before United were reduced to 10 men when captain Fernandes was shown a straight red card on 42 minutes.

Dejan Kulusevski finally doubled the visitors advantage two minutes into the second half before Dominic Solanke rounded off the scoring.

Ten Hag began the season under scrutiny after surviving an internal review at the end of last season.

A shock FA Cup final victory over Manchester City was widely credited with saving the former Ajax coach’s job after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.

A third defeat in United’s first six league games of the new campaign leaves the Red Devils down in 11th and time surely running out for their beleaguered boss.

United face daunting trips to Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa on league duty next weekend before a two-week international break that clubs often use to implement managerial change.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was himself under pressure just over a week ago.

But Spurs have won four games in 12 days and turned in arguably their best performance of the Australian’s reign.

Van de Ven’s stunning surge from well inside his own half to the United by-line set the tone as his cross left Johnson a simple task to score for the fourth consecutive game.

Tottenham were without injured captain Son Heung-min and missed the South Korean’s clinical finishing as they tried to kill the game off.

Andre Onana saved one-on-ones from James Maddison and Timo Werner, while Johnson smashed another effort off the post.

At the other end, Joshua Zirzkee had United’s best chance to equalise when he was denied by a brilliant low save from Guglielmo Vicario.

Any hope of a United fightback was killed off by a moment of madness from their skipper.

Fernandes slipped as he slid into a challenge with Maddison but raised his studs to catch the England international.

Ten Hag responded by sacrificing his only striker in Zirkzee for the much-criticised Casemiro at half-time.

The Brazilian was one of those at fault for the second Tottenham goal.

Solanke outmuscled Casemiro to send Johnson tearing down the right and his deflected cross was cleverly flicked beyond Onana by Kulusevski.

Thereafter the 10 men showed plenty of fight and Casemiro came close to halving United’s deficit.

But more calamitous defending allowed Solanke to slide in Tottenham’s third from a corner.

Solanke should have rubbed salt into United wounds when Onana saved another one-on-one.

The travelling support taunted Ten Hag with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” during the second half.

United’s new football leadership team handed the Dutchman an extension to his contract less than three months ago.

How quickly they backtrack on that decision now appears a matter of time.

Villa denied as Delap sparkles in Ipswich draw

Aston Villa missed the chance to go second in the Premier League as Liam Delap's double rescued Ipswich in a 2-2 draw at Portman Road on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side fell behind to Delap's early opener but responded to take the lead before half-time through goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

Delap, a promising 21-year-old signed from Manchester City in the close-season, hauled Ipswich back on level terms after the interval.

It was a frustrating result for Villa, who had travelled to Suffolk hoping to move level on points with leaders Liverpool.

Instead, Villa sit in fifth place, two points behind the Reds after their run of five successive wins in all competitions came to an end.

Villa will look to bounce back in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday in a rematch of the 1982 final famously won by the Premier League club.

Promoted Ipswich are still searching for their first top-flight win since April 2002 but this was another encouraging performance as they drew for the fourth time in six league games.

Villa have made a strong start to their bid to replicate last season's unexpected fourth place finish.

But they didn't find it easy to maintain that momentum against combative Ipswich.

Kieran McKenna's team took the lead with a well-crafted raid in their first attack after eight minutes.

Delap produced a fine finish, meeting Jack Clarke's pass with a low shot that squeezed past Villa 'keeper Emiliano Martinez's weak attempted save at his near post.

Villa hit back soon after, drawing level in the 15th minute.

Delap steals the spotlight

Jacob Greaves' wayward clearance inside his own area was cut out by Rogers, who accepted the gift with a powerful finish that flashed past Arijanet Muric from 10 yards.

Ipswich twice went close to regaining the lead with headers from Axel Tuanzebe and then Clarke, but neither could quite keep their effort on target.

Watkins put Villa in front in the 32nd minute, the England striker rising highest to meet Leon Bailey's pin-point cross with a clinical close-range header.

Watkins' fourth goal in his last four games in all competitions was almost followed by an immediate Ipswich equaliser.

Kalvin Phillips' ferocious long-range drive had Martinez scrambling to push it away for a corner.

Given a two-match ban from Argentina games this week from offensive behaviour on international duty, Martinez had set about restoring his tarnished reputation.

The 32-year-old made another excellent stop when he stuck his foot out to block Delap's shot after the forward burst through on goal.

Unbeaten in their last nine league matches when leading at half-time, Emery's men were denied a third goal early in the second half as Muric rushed off his line to head clear from Watkins.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy was fortunate to avoid being sent off for a second booking after a crude foul on Jaden Philogene.

Villa protested but Delap hauled Ipswich level in the 72nd minute.