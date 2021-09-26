Milan: Like grandfather, like father, like son.
There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A yesterday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia.
Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo - against Atalanta in 2008 - and 60 years, 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania in 1961.
900 games
Paolo Maldini, who is now a technical director at the club where he made more than 900 appearances as a player, jumped out of his seat in celebration at the goal shortly after the restart.
Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Diaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later.
It was Daniel Maldini’s first start for Milan and the 19-year-old broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half as he headed in a cross from Pierre Kalulu and it was too powerful for Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to keep out.
Milan almost doubled its lead shortly afterward but Rafael Leao’s curled effort came off the post.
It appeared as if Spezia had snatched a point when Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali deflected in Verde’s effort but once again Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli’s substitutions paid off as Diaz - who had only been on the field for five minutes - steered in the winner after a great move by Alexis Saelemaekers.