The Entertainers to a city reborn: Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle legacy is greater than football

But King Kev, as we called him, gave us that confidence. He didn't just rebuild a football club. He rebuilt belief. He took a team that had been fighting against relegation to becoming one of the most exciting sides Europe has ever seen. "The Entertainers" weren't just about flair. They were fearless. Peter Beardsley, Rob Lee, Darren Peacock, Steve Howey, Pavel Srníček, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Warren Barton, Philippe Albert, Keith Gillespie, Faustino Asprilla and, later, Alan Shearer all became heroes under a manager who simply believed football should be played with courage and ambition.