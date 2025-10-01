‘The classy one’: Mourinho defends Enzo Fernandez from Benfica fans in Champions League showdown

Enzo Fernandez faces hostility from Benfica fans at Stamford Bridge
It was meant to be just another Champions League night at Stamford Bridge but emotions ran high when Enzo Fernandez faced his former club Benfica and things nearly got out of hand before Jose Mourinho stepped in to cool the storm.
Chelsea were 1-0 up midway through the first half after a scrappy own goal from Benfica defender Richard Rios. The home crowd was buzzing but the away end had a very different energy. Fernandez, who left Benfica for Chelsea in a blockbuster £105 million move last year, went over to take a corner in front of the travelling supporters and was met with a barrage of jeers and flying objects.
The Argentine midfielder had once been adored by those fans. But many have never forgiven him for signing a new contract with Benfica, thumping his chest after scoring for them in January 2023, only to push for a record breaking move to Chelsea just weeks later. That anger spilled over on Tuesday night.
At first, Fernandez clapped the away fans as a polite gesture, seemingly unaware of their hostility. When the boos rained down he stopped, looking a little stunned. That is when Mourinho, Chelsea’s legendary former boss now back at Stamford Bridge in charge, saw what was happening.
The Special One strode out of his technical area and marched towards the away end, hands raised, urging the Benfica supporters to calm down. His intervention seemed to work, earning him praise online as fans called the gesture “classy.”
Chelsea fans had already been singing Mourinho’s name throughout the game, reminding everyone of the three Premier League titles he brought to SW6. The Portuguese coach even found time to share a pitchside chat with ex Blues star Joe Cole before refocusing on the tense clash.
Despite the drama, Fernandez kept his composure on the pitch though he did pick up a yellow card before half time as Chelsea tried to protect their narrow lead. The match ended 1-0, a hard fought victory for Enzo Maresca’s side, and Fernandez was all smiles at the final whistle.
