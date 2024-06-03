Madrid: Tens of thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrated their club’s 15th European Cup title on Sunday in the Spanish capital’s downtown area, escorting the team’s open-top bus and flocking to the city’s landmarks to get closer to the players.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at London’s Wembley Stadium in Saturday’s Champions League final after a late surge in a game whose first hour was mostly dominated by the German club.

“If you don’t kill Madrid, it will kill you,” Real Madrid supporter Diego de la Cruz told Reuters.

Since Saturday afternoon, white jerseys could be spotted in almost every corner of the city.

Real Madrid's players celebrate with the trophy their 15th Champions League win, one day after beating Borussia Dortmund in London, on Cibeles square in Madrid on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

After the final whistle, cheering crowds took to the streets and sang all the way to the Cibeles fountain, where the players traditionally celebrate their triumphs with supporters.

After a long night of celebrations, the team arrived in Madrid early on Sunday and started the party tour at 6pm local time (1600 GMT).

They were received at the Almudena Cathedral and the seat of Madrid’s regional government.

The club’s president, Florentino Perez, thanked midfielder Toni Kroos, who has said he will retire after Euro 2024, “for everything he has represented on and off the pitch.” “Thank you for 10 unforgettable years,” the Germany international told ecstatic fans at the central Sol square who were chanting “Toni, stay”.

A heavy police presence accompanied the bus to a packed Cibeles fountain, where Real captain Nacho wrapped a club scarf around the statue representing the Phrygian goddess Cybele.

The party ended at Real’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a light show. On a special stage set up for the occasion, midfielder Luka Modric, 38, confirmed he would be staying at the club.