Manchester United are not being distracted by the prospect of the club being taken over and are remaining focused on their footballing ambitions, manager Erik ten Hag said.

The initial deadline for bids for the club expires on Friday, with a number of offers expected for what could be the biggest sports deal ever.

“We are following it, it’s our club,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Leicester City. “And of course, we are committed but we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, and games, we are focusing on that.

“We are enjoying our togetherness at the moment. It’s really enjoyable to work and we are focusing on games and we are in four competitions. Others in the club will have to make decisions and give efforts in the process but it’s not up to us.” Asked if the club’s ownership had kept him abreast of proceedings, the Dutchman added: “From the start, yes. They informed me how the process will go.

Right direction

“I focus on football, they are focusing on other parts, departments of the club how to get everything financed.” United, who are third in the Premier League, drew 2-2 with Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday and Ten Hag knows that his side will have to fight if they are to return to the more illustrious Champions League.

United were in Europe’s elite competition last year but were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 and failed to qualify for this season’s edition after a sixth-place league finish.

“We are in the right direction but we have to fight for it,” Ten Hag said. “There are two ways: one is the Europa League and one is the Premier League.