The million dollar question, which sticks out for those who care for the fortunes of the Indian football team is: what next? The coach has been pragmatic enough to realise that this is possibly the best that he could achieve with the current lot while Sunil Chhetri, the most recognisable brand in Indian football after Baichung Bhutia, is at the twilight of his career while his strike partner Jeje is no spring chicken either at 28.