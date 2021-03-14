“It is a great privilege to be the manager of this great football club, and with that comes great responsibility,” Gerrard wrote on the club’s website. “I believe we must take collective responsibility to ensure we uphold the good name of this 150-year institution which represents far more than 11 players on the pitch. The players would want nothing more than to hear the fans sing and support us in the ground ... Sadly, right here and right now, you can’t be there with us. You can’t follow us to Parkhead as champions — and the first time we can say we are champions in a decade.”