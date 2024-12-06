LONDON: Bournemouth's teenage defender Dean Huijsen condemned spluttering Tottenham to a shock 1-0 defeat that dealt another blow to their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four on Thursday.

Huijsen netted in the first half at the Vitality Stadium to leave Ange Postecoglou's troubled side with just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

The 19-year-old defender's first goal in English football after his close-season move from Juventus exposed the flaws in Tottenham's error-prone defence.

Lacklustre Tottenham were fortunate not to lose by a bigger margin as Andoni Iraola's team wasted several chances to increase their lead.

Tottenham's sixth league defeat this season was another setback for the under-fire Postecoglou after last weekend's disappointing 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Fulham.

Having wasted a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League last season, Postecoglou is beginning to hear criticism of his overly-attacking tactics and this dismal display will add to the Australian's doubters.

Tottenham are languishing in 10th place, six points adrift of the top four heading into Sunday's London derby against second-placed Chelsea.

Ninth-placed Bournemouth have now beaten Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham at home this season.

In keeping with Tottenham's shoddy performance, Dejan Kulusevski fired straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga in the opening moments.

Dominic Solanke scored 21 times for Bournemouth last term before moving to Tottenham in the close-season.

The England striker wasted a good chance to enjoy a scoring return to his old club when he blazed over from 10 yards after muscling through on goal.

Bournemouth's Evanilson nearly punished sloppy defending from Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie with a close-range effort that Fraser Forster pushed away for a corner.

But Tottenham's reprieve was short-lived as the Cherries took the lead from the resulting set-piece in the 17th minute.

Marcus Tavernier curled his corner towards the far post and Huijsen easily escaped Tottenham's woeful marking to head home from five yards.

Postecoglou angst

Tottenham were vulnerable at the back whenever Bournemouth attacked with intent and Forster had to make a superb save to repel Tavernier's close-range header from Milos Kerkez's cross.

Postecoglou finished the first half shaking his head in frustration and his dejected expression was unchanged after the break.

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert should have got on the scoresheet early in the second half, but couldn't beat Forster from a good position.

Postecoglou sent on Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, who has only scored four times this season, and the South Korean's first touch was a goal disallowed for offside.

James Maddison curled narrowly wide before Kepa saved well from Pedro Porro's volley.

Ryan Christie smashed against the post from Evanilson's pass and Tavernier drilled just wide as Bournemouth threatened to blow Tottenham away in the gale-force winds lashing the south-coast.

In Thursday's other game, Alex Iwobi scored twice as Fulham took advantage of a howler from Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen to beat the Seagulls 3-1 at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva's men were gifted the lead in the fourth minute when Verbruggen, under minimal pressure, tried to pass to Carlos Baleba on the edge of the area.

His wayward ball was intercepted by Iwobi who gratefully tucked the ball into an empty net.

Brighton levelled in the 56th minute when Joao Pedro cushioned as pass to Baleba and the highly-rated young midfielder fired past Bernd Leno from 25 yards.

But Fulham went ahead again with 11 minutes remaining when Andreas Pereira swung in a corner that skimmed off Calvin Bassey and went in off the back of Brighton's Matt O'Riley for an own goal.

Iwobi sealed the points with three minutes left, spinning away from two Brighton defenders before curling past Verbruggen into the far corner.