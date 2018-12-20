London: Tottenham Hotspur must overcome another London rival to reach the League Cup final after being drawn against Chelsea in the last four on Wednesday, while third tier Burton Albion will take on holders Manchester City.
Tottenham, who beat fierce local foes Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to reach the semis, have also played London clubs Watford and West Ham in this year’s competition.
“A very difficult draw, another London derby,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told Sky Sports.
“We shall see, Chelsea are a great team but we are excited. To be in the semi-final is fantastic for us.” Chelsea booked their spot in the last four with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth thanks to Eden Hazard’s deflected winner.
Burton reached the semi-finals for the first time in their history after Nigel Clough’s side beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Tuesday.
They face the daunting prospect of trying to stop Premier League champions Manchester City, who beat Leicester City on penalties to reach the last four.
The two-legged ties will be played in the weeks of January 7 and January 21.
Tottenham marched into the semis, but the north London derby was overshadowed as Dele Alli was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.
South Korea forward Son Heung-min put Tottenham ahead in the first half of a fiery quarter-final clash.
Alli increased Tottenham’s advantage after half-time as they won at the Emirates Stadium for the first time in 10 visits dating back to 2010.
The England midfielder’s decisive contribution provoked a disgraceful reaction from an Arsenal fan, who threw a plastic bottle that cracked Alli on the back of the head in the 73rd minute.
Alli rubbed his head but appeared unharmed as he risked inflaming the situation further by gesturing towards the Arsenal fans to indicate the scoreline.
There also appeared to be other objects thrown by Arsenal supporters into the section occupied by Tottenham’s fans as the atmosphere turned toxic.
The shocking incidents came after a Tottenham fan was banned for four years after being found guilty of throwing a banana skin at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the teams met in an acrimonious clash earlier this month.
It continued a worrying trend of fan behaviour after the recent alleged racist abuse of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling by a Chelsea supporter.