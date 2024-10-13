Madrid: Teenage Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is leaving the Spain squad to avoid exacerbating a muscle strain, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Sunday.

Yamal, who limped off in the last minute as Spain beat Denmark 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, will miss the match against Serbia on Tuesday.

“Lamine Yamal underwent an MRI scan in Madrid this morning to assess the discomfort he reported after the match against Denmark,” the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said in a statement.

“The tests did not reveal a structural injury, and the RFEF’s medical services have confirmed that it is a case of overwork.”

“To prioritise the player’s health and to avoid any risk of injury, given the short time until the match against Serbia, it has been decided not to call him up.”

The 17-year-old will return to Catalonia.