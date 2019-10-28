Southampton were humiliated 9-0 by Leicester. Image Credit: Reuters

Southampton: Southampton’s players and coaching staff have pledged to donate their wages from Friday’s humiliating 9-0 defeat by Leicester City to the club’s charitable foundation in an attempt to put things right with their supporters.

Leicester recorded the biggest English top-flight away win by thrashing 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s, with hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy helping to inflict Saints’ worst home defeat in their 133-year history.

“The squad has been working on putting things right for the club’s supporters,” Southampton said in a statement.

“As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity.”