Bafana Bafana made a timid exit against Nigeria in the quarter-finals

Stuart Baxter Image Credit: AFP

Johannesburg: England-born Stuart Baxter has quit as South Africa coach after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

“I feel that I cannot continue to work with the required professionalism and passion as I have done,” the 65-year-old told a press conference at a Johannesburg sports club.

Baxter was widely unpopular with the South African public, while the media welcomed his decision to leave a job reportedly worth $33,500 (Dh122,945) a month.

Although Bafana Bafana stunned Cup of Nations hosts Egypt in the round of 16, they made a timid exit against Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

They had been even more unimpressive at the group stage, losing to Ivory Coast and Morocco and struggling to overcome minnows Namibia.