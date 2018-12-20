The Argentine became Real’s second coach of the season after Julen Lopetegui was sacked in October. When asked if a player of Bale’s quality needed any extra piece of advice from the coach, he said: “Football is about the players. Those of on the sidelines try to help. But the person responsible for great performances is the player. Gareth gave his best, but has already given real joy to Real Madrid fans. He did it with his goals, which is what wins you football matches. Goals dominate football and Gareth knows how to score them. It is hard for him to score three goals each game, but he always gives his everything to the game.”