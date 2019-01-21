Sharjah: The Northern Emirates leg of the Du Football Champions, in partnership with La Liga, kicked off last week in Sharjah. DuFC took the opportunity to launch the Under-18 division, inviting players from across the country to compete in this new category and showcase the talent the region has to offer.
With their eye on the prize for the fourth year running, Al Maarifa School cleared a path to the February 2 regional knockout stage, leading each category: Boys U12, Schools U14, Schools U16 and Boys U18. “We’ve made it the finals day every year but have been denied the championship. We feel strongly that this year, we will take home the gold,” said coach Ayman Fahmy.
Al Zuhour School are also shaping up to be quite the threat with the U16s and U14s also winning all their matches. A strong battle looks to be shaping up between these two schools.
In the UAE Streets Cup, Stallions FC secured a spot in the knockout round in both the U16 and U14 categories showing amazing talent on the pitch and potential for players being signed up by La Liga Scouts.
“We are happy to be back in Sharjah to scout the talents in this region. Lots of strong players are here and we have seen some potential this weekend,” said David Iglesias, La Liga Head Scout.
Du Talents, the Middle East’s first digital scouting platform where players can build their online profile and take fun challenges, with thousands of youth already registered in a short time since the platform launched in October 2018. Challenges posted on the platform give players the chance to win prizes while honing specific skills designed by La Liga scouts to test the players.