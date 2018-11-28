Dubai: Sharjah and Al Jazira will be out to maintain their unbeaten records so far as they commence the 11th round of action in the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) this weekend.
Both teams have been unconquered so far, with Sharjah enjoying the pinnacle of the 14-team standings with 24 points following seven wins and three draws, while Al Jazira has 22 points with six wins and four draws. Close on their heels are defending champions Al Ain after seven wins, a draw and two losses, while Shabab Al Ahli Dubai have managed to keep pace with the top three with six wins and a draw.
Much of the attention will be on Al Wasl as they travel to Abdul Aziz Al Anbari-trained Sharjah on Thursday. Al Wasl faltered in Round 10 suffering an unlikely 0-2 loss to Ajman at the Zabeel Stadium, while Sharjah had to dig in deep for a hard-fought 3-2 win against Dibba.
Al Jazira, on the other hand, have stayed a steady course while fighting out for a 2-1 away win to Al Wahda that eventually led to the sacking of the Clarets’ coach. Al Ain too have stayed within striking distance winning 2-1 against Kalba, while Shabab Al Ahli Dubai pumped in five against a hapless Al Dhafra to maintain the pressure.
Fixtures
Thursday
(4.40) Kalba v Bani Yas; (4.45) Al Ain v Dibba; (7.30) Sharjah v Al Wasl; (7.30) Ajman v Al Wahda.
November 30 (4.40) Fujairah v Al Dhafra; (4.50) Al Jazira v Emirates; (7.30) Shabab Al Ahli Dubai v Al Nasr