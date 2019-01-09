Salah, who was honoured as the ‘Outstanding Arab Athlete’ in the awards ceremony at the World Trade Centre later in the day, flew in for a whistle stop visit to Dubai from Dakar in Senegal - where he was honoured as the African Footballer of the Year. He is already a recipient of the Best Player award by both players and football writers of English Premier League for an exceptional last season with Liverpool FC, when he scored 44 goals in all competitions.