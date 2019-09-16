Sevilla's Joan Jordan. Image Credit: AFP

Barcelona: A brilliant free kick by Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan earned a 1-0 victory at Alaves and lifted his team to the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Jordan struck a dipping free kick over the defensive wall that goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco could only watch land in his net in the 38th minute.

The win at Alaves moved Sevilla into first place. Atletico Madrid are one point behind, followed by Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao two points back. Defending champions Barcelona and Real Sociedad are three points off the pace.