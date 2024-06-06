Hong Kong: PSG's Lee Kang-in and Tottenham's Son Heung-min both scored twice as South Korea trounced Singapore 7-0 in World Cup qualifying on Thursday while India legend Sunil Chhetri fought back tears as he made his 151st and final appearance for his country.

Thousands cheered an emotional Chhetri as he was given a guard of honour on leaving the pitch, bringing to a close an international career which put him among the world's all-time leading scorers.

Nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata came to see their captain in an India shirt for the last time in a 0-0 draw against Kuwait - a remarkable turnout in a country where football comes a distant second to cricket in popularity.

The 39-year-old scored 94 goals over nearly two decades for India, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran's retired Ali Daei and Lionel Messi in the all-time international scorers' list.

South Korea's Son Heung-min scores their fifth goal during the World Cup qualifier against Singapore at the National Stadium, Kallang on Thursday. Image Credit: Reuters

South Korea secured the top spot in Asia Group C and passage to the final qualifying stage in latest interim coach Kim Do-hoon's first match in charge.

Jurgen Klinsmann left in February after failing to win the Asian Cup and Under-23 coach Hwang Sun-hong oversaw a draw and a victory against Thailand in March.

Joo Min-kyu, Bae Jun-ho and Hwang Hee-chan were also on the scoresheet.

Next up for Son's side on June 11 is a home game in Seoul against China, who need a point to clinch the second qualifying place after Branko Ivankovic's side drew 1-1 at home to Thailand in Shenyang.

Indonesia would have guaranteed their progress from Group F with a win against already qualified Iraq.

But they slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Jakarta, finishing the game with 10 men after Jordi Amat was red carded as Iraq made it five wins out of five.

Vietnam lie one point behind Indonesia in the fight for the second qualifying spot after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Philippines.

Kevin Ingreso thought he had rescued a draw for the Philippines when he made it 2-2 in the 89th minute in Hanoi.

But in the fifth minute of added time Pham Tuan Hai bagged the winner to keep his side's hopes alive of making the final round of qualifying.

Vietnam travel to Iraq while Indonesia host the Philippines in their final group games on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich-bound teenager Nestory Irankunda made his debut for Australia in Group I as the Socceroos also made it five wins from five matches with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Irankunda was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents escaped fighting in their native Burundi and will move to Germany next season.

The 18-year-old winger had a hand in the first goal in the 29th minute when his short pass found Ajdin Hrustic to lash home from long range. Kusini Yengi headed the second after half-time.

Japan's Daizen Maeda (centre) runs past Myanmar's Lat Wai Phone during the World Cup qualifiers at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

Japan win

Japan cruised past Myanmar 5-0 in World Cup qualifying in Yangon on Thursday to maintain their 100 per cent record, with their place in the next round already secured.

Keito Nakamura and Ritsu Doan scored in the first half for Hajime Moriyasu’s side, before Koki Ogawa grabbed a double and Nakamura added another after the break.

Japan clinched their place in the next round without kicking a ball in March when Fifa said their away game against North Korea would not be rescheduled.

North Korea were supposed to stage the game in the capital Pyongyang but, five days before the game, officials abruptly said the isolated country could not play host, without giving a reason.

Japan are looking to qualify for their eighth straight World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

The returning Daichi Kamada started in midfield after being dropped for Japan’s Asian Cup campaign at the start of the year, and the Lazio man went close with a shot in the 15th minute.

Myanmar enjoyed some early possession but Japan took the lead in the 17th minute through Nakamura.

The Reims attacker ran into space on the left before cutting inside and flashing a shot past goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Phyo from inside the box.

Japan went increased their lead in the 34th minute when Kamada hit the post and Doan was quickest to stuff home the rebound.

Japan struggled to break down Myanmar after the interval but they got their third goal in the 75th minute when Ogawa headed home from close range.