Dakar: Senegal’s President Macky Sall declared today a public holiday to celebrate the national football team’s first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.
Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar today.
Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah’s Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at last night’s final in Cameroon. The game had finished goalless after extra time.
After two previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019, Senegal finally claimed their first Cup of Nations title.
The Lions will be decorated by Sall tomorrow at the presidential palace in Dakar.