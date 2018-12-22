Abu Dhabi: Zayed Sports City is reaching fever pitch ahead of today’s Fifa Club World Cup final between Al Ain and Real Madrid.
A sea of purple and white has descended upon the national stadium in Abu Dhabi to see who will be crowned world champions after tonight’s game, which kicks-off at 8.30pm.
Real are chasing a third straight title to take their tally to a record four, one clear of Barcelona, while Al Ain are looking to make history as the first host side to win the tournament in its current format.
The annual decider pitches six continental champions together along with the host’s representative side, who qualify – as Al Ain have done this year – by winning their own domestic league title.
Rarely are the hosts expected to get this far against such illustrious competition, but Al Ain have already beaten the record for the furthest a UAE club has gone in the tournament, set by Al Jazira who reached the semis before a 2-1 defeat to Real last year. Now they can go a step further by pulling off one of the greatest upsets in football history.
They have already stunned South American champions River Plate 5-4 on penalties in Tuesday’s semi. That was after beating Oceanian champions Wellington 4-3 in the play-off and African champions ES Tunis 3-0 in the quarter.
Real have only had to dispense of Kashima Antlers 3-1 in their semi on Wednesday as they were seeded straight into the last four, but after their worst start to a season in 17 years and their worst domestic strike rate in 25 years at this stage in a season, nothing is guaranteed for them in the final.
Before all this is the third-place play-off between River Plate and Kashima Antlers at the same venue from 5.30pm.