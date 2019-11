Nyon: Scotland will face Israel in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals at Hampden Park, while Ireland visit Slovakia following a draw on Friday at the Uefa headquarters in Switzerland.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland were assured a home match because they topped their group at the inaugural Nations League last year, and victory at Hampden Park on March 26 will see them visit either Norway or Serbia in the Path C play-off final.

Ireland, who already knew their opponents ahead of Friday’s draw, could visit the winner of the match between Bosnia and Northern Ireland in the Path B final.

Iceland, who reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, will host Romania in the Path A semi-final. The winner will need to beat Bulgaria or Hungary to secure progress to the main draw.

The four play-off winners will then join the 20 teams who have already qualified for the Euro 2020 finals to be held from June 12 to July 12.