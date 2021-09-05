Glasgow: Lyndon Dykes scored early but Scotland squandered their chances in a 1-0 win against lowly Moldova in a World Cup Group F qualifier at Hampden Park last night.
Dykes made the breakthrough with a tap-in at the back post in the 14th minute after Nathan Patterson’s initial shot was saved.
An unmarked Kieran Tierney then missed a sitter from a corner in the 26th, Andy Robertson fired over the bar three minutes later and Ryan Christie blasted high with three minutes remaining.
Front foot
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said, "It was important we played on the front foot. I think we did that. It was important to get a clean sheet. We did that as well. So a good night for us. We had to win the game tonight otherwise Tuesday would probably be a dead rubber. You always need that second to avoid that nervy five minutes at the end."
The win against the group’s bottom side, and one ranked 175th in the world, at least turned the tide after a 2-0 away defeat to leaders Denmark in midweek.
The three points left Scotland third after Israel beat Austria, their next opponents, 5-2.