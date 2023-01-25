Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo can secure a Saudi Super Cup final spot just two games in to his new life in Riyadh.

The Portuguese superstar got off to a winning start with his new club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League against Al Ettifaq last Sunday.

The former Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid striker was not on the scoresheet in his official league debut but his movement off the ball helped Brazilian Anderson Talisca’s find space and get the only goal of the game.

Top of the table

The win sent Al Nassr back to the top of the table, one point clear of second placed Al Hilal.

Ronaldo turned up for his debut with a huge bruise under his eye after sustaining the injury in the friendly against Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain while playing for the Saudi All-Stars in their 5-4 loss in the Riyadh Season Cup.

But now he will get his first taste of cup action in his new surroundings in the mouth-watering contest with Al Ittihad and the 37-year-old will be determined to help his side secure a final spot and then go on to win the 35th senior trophy of his glittering career.

He is expected to be in from the start once again as he was versus Al Ettifaq despite still having the huge bruise and he could be set for a scrap as there has been a red card shown in the last four consecutive games between the two Saudi clubs. It could be another feisty affair at King Fahd International Stadium with just under 70,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

Al Ittihad have been impressive this season and are currently in third place in the standings. In their last league match they eased past Al Feiha 3-0 and will be hoping for a similar result and cause an upset.

It ended 0-0 when the side’s last met in October 2022 but Al Nassr have been in excellent form over the past year and are in fact unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions. Now with Ronaldo in the side, they will feel confident of making it to the final.

Good record

They also boast a good record against Al Ittihad and have won nine of the 18 matches played between the two teams. Rudi Garcia’s side have been the most prolific in the Saudi Pro League this season and have scored a total of 28 goals in their 14 league games so far this season.