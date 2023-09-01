Dubai: Mohamed Salah, the famous Egyptian international and Liverpool star, is slated to journey to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reportedly to finalise his contract with Al Ittihad Club.
Okaz newspaper reported on its official X account that the transfer agreement for Mohamed Salah to Al Ittihad club from Liverpool has been finalized. They further confirmed that Salah is scheduled to land in Jeddah by a private aircraft on the evening of Friday.
In a bid to close the deal for this summer, the Saudi-based Al Ittihad club is reportedly ready to shell out a staggering 150 million pounds sterling to secure the services of the Liverpool striker.
Prominent Saudi journalist, Adel Almas, has substantiated recent speculations surrounding Liverpool star, confirming that the Egyptian footballer is on his way to Jeddah to finalise his transfer to Al Ittihad club this summer.
Taking to his official X account, Adel Almas announced, "From the information I gathered recently, the Egyptian sensation Mohamed Salah is set to land in Jeddah on a private plane tomorrow, Friday. This move comes after the successful completion of his official transfer proceedings, transitioning from the English club, Liverpool, to the ranks of Al Ittihad club."
Highlighting the specific timing of Salah's anticipated arrival, Almas further specified, "The Egyptian star is slated to touch down in Jeddah at six o'clock in the evening, this Friday."