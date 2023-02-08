Dubai: Al Nassr face Al Wehda tomorrow night at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the 16th round of the Saudi Pro League aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table.
In their last match, new signing Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh.
It was the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s first goal for his new team having failed to score on his debut last month.
League title
Now that he is off and running Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia will hope his talisman can find the back of the net more often as they bid to secure the league title.
Three points should be the minimum Al Nassr take away from mid-table Al Wehda who have had an unconvincing season so far.
15 points
They have collected just 15 points from 15 games and if Ronaldo has his shooting boots on he could help himself to a hatful of goals against the strugglers.
Al Nassr won the last meeting between the teams 1-0 in August 2022 and are on a four match unbeaten run against tomorrow’s opponents.
Al Wehda have lost their last two matches and a third consecutive defeat appears to be on the cards against Ronaldo and co who are unbeaten in their last 10 games.