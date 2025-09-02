GOLD/FOREX
Saudi club Al Ahli snap Matheus Gonçalves from Flamengo

Signing comes as Al Ahli and rivals Al Hilal are locked in a race to secure Turki Al Ammar

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli have added Brazilian flair to their attack, snapping up 20-year-old midfielder Matheus Gonçalves from Flamengo, in a strategic move aimed at bolstering its first team with young international talent ahead of the 2025–26 season.

The 20-year-old attacker, unveiled in a club video posted on X wearing Al Ahli’s green shirt, becomes the club’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window. 

His arrival follows domestic recruits Abdelilah Al Khaibari, Mohammed Abdulrahman, and Saleh Abu Al Shamat, as well as French midfielder Enzo Millot.

Despite his age, Gonçalves showed promise at Flamengo last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in just 627 minutes across 18 appearances. 

He was also instrumental in Flamengo’s back-to-back Intercontinental U-20 Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2025, delivering decisive contributions on the way to the titles.

The signing comes as Al Ahli and rivals Al Hilal are locked in a race to secure Turki Al Ammar, one of the kingdom’s most coveted young midfielders. 

Al Ahli has reportedly tabled a SR30 million ($8 million) offer plus incentives, while Al Hilal has yet to disclose its bid. 

 Al Ammar, who rejected a contract renewal with Al Qadsiah worth SR10 million per season, may determine the outcome of one of this summer’s most watched domestic transfer battles.

A former winner of the Asian Young Player of the Year award in 2018, Al Ammar rose to prominence during the U-19 Asian Cup in Indonesia, where he inspired Saudi Arabia to the title. 

Since joining Al Qadsiah from Al Shabab in 2023, he has become a standout performer in the Saudi Pro League.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
