Berlin: Borussia Dortmund go into Saturday’s Ruhr valley clash against bitter rivals Schalke with more than just bragging rights at stake in Germany’s biggest derby.

Any result other than a win at home against relegation-threatened Schalke could cost Dortmund their shot at the Bundesliga title with three matches to go after the clash.

Dortmund, chasing their first league title since 2012, are a point behind leaders Bayern Munich, and are desperately hoping for a Bayern slip-up along the way.

They have bounced back from their 5-0 demolition by Bayern three weeks ago and have won their last two league matches to remain within striking distance.