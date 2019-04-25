Berlin: Borussia Dortmund go into Saturday’s Ruhr valley clash against bitter rivals Schalke with more than just bragging rights at stake in Germany’s biggest derby.
Any result other than a win at home against relegation-threatened Schalke could cost Dortmund their shot at the Bundesliga title with three matches to go after the clash.
Dortmund, chasing their first league title since 2012, are a point behind leaders Bayern Munich, and are desperately hoping for a Bayern slip-up along the way.
They have bounced back from their 5-0 demolition by Bayern three weeks ago and have won their last two league matches to remain within striking distance.
Never before has the difference between the two clubs been as wide ahead of their derby, with Dortmund hunting silverware while Schalke are teetering on the edge of the abyss.