Wayne Rooney (9) scores a goal on a penalty kick against Real Salt Lake in the first half at Audi Field Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Washington: Wayne Rooney had a hat-trick and added an assist to help DC United beat nine-man Real Salt Lake 5-0 on Saturday night.

Rooney converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 34th minute. Marcelo Silva brought down Paul Arriola in the 18-yard box and the penalty was confirmed after video review. Rooney chipped a shot into the right corner in the 35th minute, and made it 3-0 in the 65th.

Lucas Rodriguez scored in the 76th and Ulises Segura capped the scoring in the 80th. Bill Hamid had his third shutout in three games for DC United (2-0-1).

Real Salt Lake dropped to 1-1-1. Jefferson Savarino was shown red in first-half stoppage time for a high kick, and received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 67th minute.