Dubai: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli 4-2 in AFC Champions League playoff.
With this win, Saudi Arabia will have four teams in the group stage that starts in September and they will present formidable opposition for the rest of the continent’s contenders.
Al Hilal, which has a record four Asian titles, signed Brazilian superstar Neymar and Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic in the past week, with Al Ittihad adding Fifa Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzama from Real Madrid as well as N’Golo Kante and Fabinho from Chelsea and Liverpool.
Al Nassr finished second in its domestic league last season but since signing the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in December, has added more stars this summer. Marcelo Brozkovic, Sadio Mane, Alex Telles and Seko Fofana have arrived from Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Lens respectively.