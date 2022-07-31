Manchester United ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford and Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to mark his return to action with a goal.
The forward’s future at United has been the subject of speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League. United will compete in the second-tier Europa League this term.
The Portugal international, who has a year left on his United deal, did not join the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was not included in the squad for Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo.
One chance
It was his first match under new boss Ten Hag and the Portuguese star had one clear chance during his 45-minute appearance against the La Liga side but drove over after running on to Donny van de Beek’s lay-off.
He made a point of applauding the fans with the supporters reciprocating to show there is no lingering ill-feeling despite the summer speculation.