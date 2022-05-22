Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s final game of the season away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League todaydue to a hip injury, British media reported.
Ronaldo, who missed matches in January and March with hip flexor trouble, is United’s top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.
Need a win
United are sixth in the league on 58 points, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United, and they need a win at Selhurst Park to be certain of securing a place in next season’s Europa League.
Today’s game will be Ralf Rangnick’s last as the interim manager, with Erik ten Hag set to be the permanent manager from next season.