Manchester: Manchester United were held to a goalless draw at home to lowly Watford at Old Trafford today, denting their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.
The result leaves United on 47 points in fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal but the Gunners have three games in hand.
Cristiano Ronaldo struck the post in the fifth minute with a shot on the turn and then had an effort ruled out for offside but for all their pressure, Ralf Rangnick’s side failed to create enough clear chances.
United winger Anthony Elanga wasted a good opportunity after the break, firing wide after being put in by a flick from Paul Pogba but Watford defended with tenacity. Watford remain next to bottom on 19 points.
Eriksen back
Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to action 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest but could not prevent Newcastle easing their relegation fears and increasing Brentford’s with a comfortable 2-0 win.
Eriksen was given a standing ovation from fans and players on both sides when he emerged as a 52nd-minute substitute, completing a remarkable comeback after he collapsed playing for Denmark against Finland at Euro 2020 in June.
Burnley took another step towards safety with a hard-fought point at Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the perfect start, flicking in from Michael Olise’s inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.
But Burnley, who had won their previous two top-flight games, levelled a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon’s driven cross into his own goal.