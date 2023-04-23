Fight against racism

However, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina overturned the suspension after evaluating the report of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the federation said.

The report indicated “unequivocally that the behaviour of the player sanctioned by the match director followed the serious and repeated displays of hatred and racial discrimination by the opposing fans”, the FIGC statement added.

“The measure reiterates how the fight against all forms of racism constitutes one of the founding principles of the sporting system,” it said.

Great message

Lukaku was happy with the decision, saying the president had shown great sensitivity to the situation.

“I believe that thanks to his intervention justice has been done and this sends out a great message to the whole world of sport and beyond,” Lukaku said.

“This has shown that the desire is there to fight racism.”

Provocative gesture

The striker was subjected to racial abuse during the first leg at Juventus “before, during, and after the penalty” he scored to earn Inter a 1-1 draw, the player’s representatives said. Lukaku was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his goal celebration during which he held his finger up to his mouth in front of Juve fans, a gesture which was judged to be provocative.

Lukaku shot Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over struggling Empoli on Sunday with his first Serie A goals from open play since the opening day of what has been a difficult return season in Italy.