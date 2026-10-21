Roma 4, Slovan Bratislava 0: Giallorossi rout Slovan for first Champions League win

Giallorossi dominate Slovan with four goals and 72% possession in Rome
ROME — Roma cruised to a 4-0 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, securing their first win of the 2026-27 league phase.
Mario Hermoso opened the scoring in the 21st minute, tapping in after Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross was headed down by Riccardo Ghilardi.
Nahuel Molina doubled the lead in the 39th minute, converting after Donyell Malen’s shot was parried into his path.
Niccolo Pisilli made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute with a powerful left-footed finish after Malen’s pass, before Malen converted a 58th-minute penalty after Wesley was fouled by Slovan defender Cruz.
Roma dominated throughout, recording 26 shots to Slovan’s one and enjoying 72.7 percent possession.
The result lifted Gian Piero Gasperini’s side after a 4-3 defeat to Real Madrid in their previous European match.