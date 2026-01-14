Roma sunk by late Torino winner in Italian Cup

Roma loses 3-2 at home to Torino despite a goal from 16-year-old prodigy Antonio Arena
Roma crashed out of the Italian Cup on Tuesday as they lost 3-2 at home to Torino despite a goal from 16-year-old prodigy Antonio Arena.
Trailing 2-1 going into the final 10 minutes, Gian Piero Gasperini decided to bring on the Australian-born centre forward who has represented Italy in underage football since last year.
On his debut for Roma, Arena sent the Stadio Olimpico wild as his first touch of the ball was to head in a leveller for the hosts.
But Roman joy was short-lived as Emirhan Ilkhan netted a 90th-minute winner for Torino.
Earlier, a Che Adams brace either side of a strike by Mario Hermoso had give Torino the advantage.
Torino will face Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the next round.
Roma's elimination compounds their recent struggles. The Giallorossi, who briefly took the lead in Serie A after the 12th matchday, have lost four of their last eight league games as they currently sit in fifth place.
The last round of 16 match will see relegation battlers Fiorentina take on European-chasing Como on January 27.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox