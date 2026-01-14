GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Roma sunk by late Torino winner in Italian Cup

Roma loses 3-2 at home to Torino despite a goal from 16-year-old prodigy Antonio Arena

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Roma's Italian head coach Gian Piero Gasperini look on ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between As Roma and Sassuolo at Olympic stadium in Rome on January 10, 2026.
Roma's Italian head coach Gian Piero Gasperini look on ahead of the Italian Serie A football match between As Roma and Sassuolo at Olympic stadium in Rome on January 10, 2026.
AFP

Roma crashed out of the Italian Cup on Tuesday as they lost 3-2 at home to Torino despite a goal from 16-year-old prodigy Antonio Arena.

Trailing 2-1 going into the final 10 minutes, Gian Piero Gasperini decided to bring on the Australian-born centre forward who has represented Italy in underage football since last year.

On his debut for Roma, Arena sent the Stadio Olimpico wild as his first touch of the ball was to head in a leveller for the hosts.

But Roman joy was short-lived as Emirhan Ilkhan netted a 90th-minute winner for Torino.

Earlier, a Che Adams brace either side of a strike by Mario Hermoso had give Torino the advantage.

Torino will face Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the next round.

Roma's elimination compounds their recent struggles. The Giallorossi, who briefly took the lead in Serie A after the 12th matchday, have lost four of their last eight league games as they currently sit in fifth place.

The last round of 16 match will see relegation battlers Fiorentina take on European-chasing Como on January 27.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prada turns India’s chai into a luxurious fragrance

After Kolhapuri chappals, Prada unveils chai fragrance

2m read
Celtic's French head coach Wilfried Nancy gestures from the touchline during the Uefa Europa League league stage football match between Celtic and Roma at Celtic Park in Glasgow on December 11, 2025.

Celtic sack manager Nancy after just 32 days in charge

1m read
FIFA Legend Alessandro Del Piero unveiled the trophy on the tarmac

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour 2026 kicks off in Riyadh

2m read
The World Sport Summit concluded in spectacular fashion with an extraordinary panel titled “The Champions’ Table,” bringing together some of football’s most decorated World Cup winners.

World Champions Table delivers a stunning summit finale

3m read