Poland striker and captain Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of the upcoming Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifier match against England with an injury.
The Bayern Munich star, 32, scored two goals against Andorra and helped secure a 3-0 victory for Poland. But he also picked up an injury and limped off of the pitch during the Sunday match.
Now the Polish Football Association have revealed that Lewandowski suffered ligament damage in his right knee and as a result will miss up to 10 days of play, including Wednesday night’s qualifier against England.
“The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match. This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury. This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament,” said the Polish FA.
“Treatment for this type of injury usually takes five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to the club [Bayern in Germany], where he will undergo further rehabilitation,” continued the statement.
Lewandowski is also at risk of missing Bayern’s Champion League Leg 1 quarterfinal against Paris St-Germain on April 7 if his recovery is not complete before then.